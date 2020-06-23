COVID-19 drive-thru testing to be offered in Felch

FELCH, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has coordinated efforts to provide a COVID-19 drive-through test site.

It will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. CST at the North Dickinson Elementary School. The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicles.

Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 in advance to schedule a drive-through appointment. A representative will ask a few

screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their

consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive-through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make, and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive-through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance. Individuals participating in drive-through testing must present and remain in their vehicles during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to

complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week. Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.



