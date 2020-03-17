COVID-19 pandemic and your mental health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s no secret from what we’ve seen on social media that many people in the country are having a difficult time coping with the spread of COVID-19. With so many unknowns associated with the coronavirus, it can lead to stress and anxiety for some people.

“We know of it,” said Chad Hale, Clinical Practices Supervisor, Pathways Community Mental Health. “We know some things about it but what we don’t know is, is it in my life? It it my neighbor? Is it in the room with me? And what that does to us is the things that make us afraid, it gets really generalized which creates a lot of anxiety for us.”

Hale says he’s noticed some worry among clients at Pathways Community Mental Health. Pathways is working with clients to provide resources and techniques to cope with this stress.

“Really education is what’s most helpful,” said Hale. “Unfortunately with social media and stuff a lot of false information gets out there. People’s opinions about things or things that they hear and that doesn’t help because usually what people focus on are the things that they are most afraid of and that just makes us more anxious.”

Hale recommends checking trusted sources and doing your part in maintaining a good hygiene and practicing social distancing.

“Being able to really focus in on things that we have direct control over,” said Hale.

Hale says when people worry about things like the future, that’s when we see behavior like panic buying.

“Not thinking about all of the things that could be,” said Hale. “When we do that, we tend to catastrophize. We look at really only the bad things that could happen and there’s a whole of bad things that could happen and not all of them are bad. So that doesn’t help us.”

Hale says that everyone has stress now it’s a matter of how people are getting caught up in the worry.

“Are we looking out for each other? Or have we just shifted out to looking out for only us,” said Hale.

One educational resource regarding COVID-19 is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here for more information.

For more information on Pathways Community Mental Health, click here.