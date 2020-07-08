COVID-19 testing sites coming to Gwinn, Covington, and Wakefield

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites will soon be available to community members in Gwinn, Covington, and Wakefield.

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and local health departments have coordinated on these efforts.

Below are the following locations, dates, and times:

Covington – Tuesday, July 14th from 9:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST at the Covington Multi-Purpose Building

Gwinn – Wednesday, July 15th from 9:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. EST at Gilbert Elementary School

Wakefield – Thursday, July 16th from 9:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST at Michigan State Police Wakefield Post

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicles. Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive through an appointment.

A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive-through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance.

Individuals participating in drive-through testing must present and remain

in their vehicles during the appointment. The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week.

Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please call toll free number 844-947-4854.

To view future testing sites and dates, visit https://uglhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.