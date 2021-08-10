COVID temporarily ‘sinks’ the S.S. Badger, expected to resume August 19

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WFRV) – After one of the crew members on the S.S. Badger tested positive for COVID-19 and three more are in quarantine, the Lake Michigan Carferry temporarily suspended the ship’s service.

According to officials, after one of the crew members tested positive it did contact tracing which resulted in three more crew members getting quarantined. The other three crew members are reportedly waiting for their test results.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority. We are hopeful that this is an isolated case,” says Mark Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services.

Barker says the reason to suspend the S.S. Badger’s sailings is to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Officials expect the S.S. Badger to resume service on August 19, but further updates will be provided as they are available.

Anyone who had a reservation to travel on the ship between now and next Wednesday can either get a refund or reschedule.

Officials are asking to call a reservation specialist at 1-800-841-4243 for those looking to adjust their booking.