MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The COZEE art show will begin showcasing dozens of artists from several disciplines at The Crib Coffee House in Marquette next week.

Organizers expect to exhibit the works of about 30 visual artists as well as 12 musical acts each night Dec. 1-3. Select music videos and a short film will also be screened.

The art will be on display all day through the weekend, and music each night is set to begin at 6 p.m. The jury-decided “best in show” award will be given during the reception on Saturday Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m.

You can learn more about the show on the event’s Facebook page.