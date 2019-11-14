“Crash” or “Accident,” State DOT aims to emphasize difference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation, law enforcement agencies and other first responders are taking action to change the language when it comes to traffic collisions. Their point is not to call them accidents, because it implies no one is at fault. MDOT released a video explaining it’s decision.

MDOT made released their reasoning behind the effort this week. You can read it, here.

Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, with Michigan State Police says his colleagues in law enforcement have investigated many crashes in their careers and he confirms most stem from driver behavior.

“An accident cannot be reasonably foreseen. A crash is the result of choices made and a disregard for safety,” Carroll said. “That’s why we in law enforcement call it a traffic crash and never an accident.”

Emergency medical personnel, firefighters, and other first responders are changing how they talk about crashes as well.

“Many of us have used the terms ‘crash’ and ‘accident’ interchangeably for years, including those of us who see these crashes and their causes firsthand,” said Otsego County Emergency Manager and EMS Rescue Chief Jon Deming. “Talking about the true causes of crashes, and not writing them off as unavoidable, can help result in increased awareness and more careful driving.”