NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJM) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash along US-41 where Croix St. and N Teal Lake Ave intersect the highway.

Our crew at the scene observed a truck and smaller vehicle involved in the crash. Emergency personnel were on scene just after 3 p.m. Thursday. It is unknown at this time if more vehicles were involved from what we were able to observe.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Authorities are directing traffic in the area. Caution is advised.