Crash ties up traffic on US-41 for nearly an hour

News
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A two car crash on US-41 at the intersection of Wright Street in Marquette Township brought traffic to a crawl on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. when a sedan and SUV collided.

When we arrived at the scene of the crash, State Police, Marquette Township Fire Fighters and an ambulance from UP Health System were all on scene. While medical professionals tended to the people inside the vehicles, other first responders were directing traffic around the crash.

What we observed was that both vehicles had their front airbags deployed. The driver of the SUV was still in side, but was seen talking with firefighters and making a phone call. We also observed a stretcher being used by paramedics.

Police were not able to comment at the time on the conditions of anyone involved in the crash or what may have caused it. The scene was cleaned up and traffic returned to normal shortly after 4:00 p.m.

