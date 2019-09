CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) -- Kraft Hockeyville USA is around the corner and many of us are wondering, how can we get tickets? Local 3's Peter Curi spoke with John Carroll, the spokesman for the Calumet Colosseum, about how tickets will be given out.

"Well, the tickets for the game will be free. They're going to be disbursed through a lottery system and we're working on a plan with the NHL, Kraft, NBC, we're working with them on finalizing that ticket plan and finalizing the lottery plan, and we're hoping to have that finished in about two weeks," said John Carroll, Spokesman, Calumet Colosseum.