ESCANABA, Mich. (RRN) – The Radio Results Network reports that Escanaba Public Safety crews were called to a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. at 729 South 16th Street, Escanaba. The fire was in the basement and crews worked to use a chainsaw to tear into the basement while DTE shut gas to the residence.

An ambulance was briefly on the scene but left on another call.

More information will come as it becomes available.