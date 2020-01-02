Crews search Lake Michigan after big wave knocks 2 off pier

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP)- Authorities say crews are searching Lake Michigan for a missing teenage girl after a large wave knocked her and another person off a pier along western Michigan.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says two people were on the pier at Holland State Park on Wednesday night when they were struck by the wave. One climbed out of the water and sought help, but the other couldn’t get out and was presumed missing.

Waves at the time were estimated at about 12 feet high. The search was described as a recovery effort early Thursday. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

