MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan, a federal grand jury in Grand Rapids returned an indictment charging eight individuals from the Upper Peninsula and two individuals from the Detroit area with a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Some of the defendants are also charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On February 1, 2022, investigators arrested six of the defendants. Four defendants were already in

custody. The individuals charged in the indictment are listed below by name, residence, and age:

Tyler Allen Smith, a/k/a “Ty Ty,” a/k/a “Ty” Inkster, MI 31

Jason Earl Arnold Detroit, MI 27

Jill Elizabeth Roberts L’Anse Indian Reservation 34

John Paul Decota, Jr., a/k/a “Bub” Hannahville Indian Reservation 32

Elizabeth Jean Decota, a/k/a “Biz” Escanaba, MI 34

Clifford Keith Durant, Jr. L’Anse Indian Reservation 29

Shanna Marie Decota L’Anse Indian Reservation 31

Peggy Sue Swartz L’Anse Indian Reservation 51

Allyson Marie Denomie L’Anse Indian Reservation 28

Alexander Brandon Sagataw Hannahville Indian Reservation 38

Five of the defendants made their initial court appearance on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat; one made his initial court appearance before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens. The other defendants will have their initial court appearances in the near future.

If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, Arnold and Roberts face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, Sagataw faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years, and the other defendants face maximum sentences of up to 20 years.

A federal district court judge would impose any sentence only if the defendant pleads guilty or is found guilty by a unanimous jury and would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team; the Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; FBI – Safe Trails Task Force; Michigan State Police; Delta County Sheriff’s Office; Hannahville Tribal Police Department; Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police; and Troy Police Department investigated the case.

