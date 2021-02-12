3rd Michigan man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A third Michigan man has been arrested in an investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

James Mels of Shelby Township is charged in Washington with entering a restricted building without permission and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

Mels appeared Thursday in Detroit federal court and was released on bond. All subsequent court hearings will be in Washington.

After getting a tip, the FBI says it recently interviewed Mels, who admitted being at the Capitol and showed photos on his phone.

The FBI says Mels said “he did not engage in any violence and was not aware of anyone organizing violence.”