5 People arrested for selling drugs in separate investigations from the Copper Country

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) released details on Monday of numerous people arrested over a three week period. All individuals were arrested as the result of separate investigations.

UPSET arrrested five people from Houghton and Baraga County.

Vickie Johnson of Hancock was arrested by UPSET detectives on one count of Delivery of Hydrocodone. They have been arraigned and released after posting $500 bond.

UPSET detectives and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff Department arrested Elizabeth Nipper of Calumet on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine. After her arraignment, bond was set at $5000.

A four-month joint investigation between UPSET and the Houghton County Sheriff Department ended with the arrest of Joshua Lacasse from Hancock on two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Their bond was set at $10,000.

Brandon Smejkal of Baraga faces one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Smejkal was arrested following an investigation between MSP in Calumet and UPSET. Their bond is set at $1,000.

Facing one county of Delivery of Methamphetamine, Dylan Kangas of Calumet was arraigned following a three-month investigation. Their bond is set at $5,000.

If you know of illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.