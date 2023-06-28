LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A Delta County woman is facing 9 felony charges relating to Medicaid Fraud, according to an announcement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday.

42-year-old Nicole Stouffer, of Rock, Michigan, is alleged to have committed fraud on Michigan’s Medicaid program after being approved to receive home help services in July 2021. Stoufer was allowed to choose her own care provider under the program and selected a family member.

Nessel says that logs verifying the home help work were submitted to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, claiming dates worked by the family member spanning from November 2021 through August 2022. The program paid roughly $8,000 for the services of the family member.

In November 2022, the Office of the Attorney General received a complaint from the family member Stouffer selected as her care provider, denying that they agreed to serve as the home help provider. They also denied providing any services that resulted in the payment.

Stouffer is now facing nine total criminal complaint charges, each a four-year felony.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Stouffer was arraigned in the 94th District Court and given a $50,000 cash or surety bond. She is next due in court on July 6th at 9:45 a.m. for a pre-exam conference, followed by a preliminary exam on July 13th.

“Programs like the Home Help Program are funded to provide critical assistance to permit people to live at home, where they are most comfortable, rather than move them into an expensive, long-term care facility,” said Nessel. “Exploiting this program is particularly troubling, and we take it very seriously.”

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD) handled this case for the Department. The HCFD is the federally certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan.