BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Just over a month after an assault happened in Breitung Township, the suspect in the investigation, who was arrested in Wisconsin, is now back in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police (MSP) report that Lloyd Jarvi waived his extradition hearing and was returned to Michigan by MSP detectives on Tuesday.

He is being held at the Dickinson County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Jarvi his charged with Assault With Intent to Murder, Home Invasion 1st Degree, and Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle.

The charges come from an incident in Breitung Township on August 3. Jarvi was arrested without incident by authorities in Wisconsin on August 5.