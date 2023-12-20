UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Before you use the ATM, authorities in the Upper Peninsula are urging you to use caution before putting your card in the machine.

The Menominee City Police Department issued a warning via Facebook on Tuesday night that ATM’s in the area have been compromised by an organized fraud group out of Illinois. The warning states that this group is using electronic devices, commonly referred to as “skimmers” to access account information.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety shared the post, stating they have experienced similar activity in their area.

The following five vehicles have been identified as possible suspect vehicles.

Grey Ford Focus – IL Plate V51 9784

Black SUV Style – IL Plate EK 84207

Tan Chevy Cobalt – IL Plate EK 92934

Silver Honda SUV – IL Plate E96 3471

Black Honda Odyssey – WA Plate CGP 0585

The suspects are believed to be a group of men in their 20’s and are suspected in other bank fraud investigations throughout the Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Wisconsin.

Authorities caution the public not to approach the individuals, but to contact law enforcement.