L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, August 4, Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old female from L’Anse was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, Baraga County to serve 5 years, and up to 20 years in state prison.

Brennan had pled guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine were dropped.

Brennan was part of a six-month long investigation conducted by detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

UPSET was assisted by the Michigan State Police–Calumet Post and Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police K-9 unit.