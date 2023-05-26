MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Police are asking for the public to help locating a stolen 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to Police, the Jeep was stolen from the 2100 block of Longyear Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Jeep is grey in color with a Michigan registration of EFW5487. It has multiple stickers in the rear window. The attached picture is a rear view of the actual stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the location of this vehicle, or information regarding this incident, is asked to call 911 or the Marquette Police Department at (906)228-0400.