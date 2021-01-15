Canton Township man charged in fatal shooting of son, 8

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 8-year-old son in a suburban Detroit home.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 33-year-old Nicholas Bennett of Canton Township was arraigned Friday.

Prosecutors said Bennett was working on a rifle Dec. 15 in a Canton Township home when the weapon fired. The boy was in the room with his father when he was shot. He later died at a hospital.

Bennett faces a Jan. 29 probable cause conference and a Feb. 5 preliminary examination.

The Associated Press was unable Friday afternoon to determine if Bennett has an attorney.