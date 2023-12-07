KINCHELOE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is facing multiple charges including arson after firefighters respond to two 911 calls in less than a week.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the fire crews were sent to a home on Forest Lodge Road in Kincheloe on November 14. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly without extensive damage to the home.

Then on November 20, another call for a fire was reported at the same home.

The sheriff’s office reports the man living at the house was the who called 911 both times. During the course of their investigation, an interview with the man led to a search warrant of the home. The sheriff’s office discovered Smith had made an insurance claim for his loss in the fires.

On December 1, Joseph smith of Kincheloe was arrested and has been charged with arson and arson of an insured dwelling.