Three arrests announced during human trafficking update from Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to provide a briefing on Monday night involving a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) operation in the Upper Peninsula.

During the briefing three arrests were announced. According to the sheriff’s office, the three included a Sault Ste. Marie man, a non-practicing Catholic priest from Cheboygan, and a college student.

Earlier this year the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force worked with the Genesee County Sheriff on a joint training effort to create the Upper Peninsula Human Oppression Strike Team.

When we called the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, they were not able to provide any more details about the briefing. This story will be updated as the information becomes available.