Conviction overturned in death of Detroit child who drowned

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has overturned the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a Detroit woman who has already served a prison sentence for the death of a child.

The 11-month-old child fell through a hole and drowned.

The court says Tonya Peterson’s rights were violated because a Wayne County judge gave a wrong jury instruction.

In 2018, the child fell through a hole in the floor of Peterson’s house and drowned in a flooded basement. Seven children and three adults were living there.

Peterson served 17 months in prison before she was released on parole in September.