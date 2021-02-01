Conviction overturned in death of Detroit child who drowned

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has overturned the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a Detroit woman who has already served a prison sentence for the death of a child.
The 11-month-old child fell through a hole and drowned.
The court says Tonya Peterson’s rights were violated because a Wayne County judge gave a wrong jury instruction.
In 2018, the child fell through a hole in the floor of Peterson’s house and drowned in a flooded basement. Seven children and three adults were living there.
Peterson served 17 months in prison before she was released on parole in September.
Latest Stories
- Secretary of State Benson to lay out election law agenda
- Live: Celebrating Black History month with community changemakers across the US
- Tony Bennett battles Alzheimer’s disease, but doesn’t stop singing
- Mortgage rate forecast: Have the deals peaked?
- LIVE: Biden’s COVID-19 team briefs public ahead of transit mask mandate