Lansing, Mich. (WJMN) – They are used on stickers, advertisements on TV, even menu’s at restaurants, but the Attorney General is warning folks to check before you can a QR (or quick response) code.

In a release from the AG’s office, the FBI has issued a warning that criminals are hijacking QR codes by placing stickers over the original sticker. If you happen to scan one of these faux codes, you could be taken to phishing websites, where personal or financial information could be taken.

The code itself isn’t dangerous, but if it takes you to an illegitimate website, information you provide could go to the scammer. They could also be used to download malicious software such as malware, ransomware, and trojans.

Other dangers associated with fraudulent QR codes could allow scammers to open apps on your device. Those could be anything from banking apps to social media, or your email.

“QR codes are widely used in so many different ways that it’s not surprising bad actors would develop the means to use them to scam us,” Nessel said. “This is another area where we need to protect our personal and financial information by practicing caution when using these convenient codes.”

The FBI offers several ways QR code users can protect themselves:

Do not scan a code if it is on a sticker, looks like it has been replaced, or is covered up.

After scanning the code, see if the URL you are taken to is a secure one that begins with “https.”

Download a QR Code Scanner app that can help you recognize a suspicious code.

Rather than scanning a code that will take you to a specific website, if possible, just type in the URL for that website.

You can report the fraud to your local FBI field office and to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. More information about QR code fraud can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

To file a consumer complaint or get additional information, contact the Michigan Department of Attorney General:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form