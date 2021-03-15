Drug arrests in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE) – On March 12, 2021, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) along with troopers from the Calumet Post and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff arrested two people from Houghton County involved in selling illegal drugs. The two suspects are involved in an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties.

After a six-month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested 30-year-old Joseph Julio from Hancock on five counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, each one a 20-year felony. Julio was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County, and his bond was set at $7,500.

After a three-month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested a 35-year-old female from Hubbell on three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, each one a 20-year felony. The suspect, in this case, posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County on March 25, 2021.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.