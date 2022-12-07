UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested in separate investigations by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Details of the arrests were outlined in a release from UPSET on Wednesday evening.

UPSET detectives arrested Mark Granlund of Marquette on Sunday, December 4 on two felony counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Over the course of a month, UPSET detectives say they determined Granlund was distributing meth in the Baraga County area. Granlund was arraigned in 97th District Court, Baraga County and his bond was set at $10,000.

The second arrest came on Tuesday, December 6. Kelly Burich of Hancock was arrested on four felony counts of Delivery of Suboxone. Detectives say they spent six months investigating the sale of illegal drugs in the Hancock Area. Burich was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County and her bond was set at $1,000 on each count.