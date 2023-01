ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is asking for help to indentify a person pictured in photos from security cameras.

When we contacted authorities, they were not able to provide the date, time, or location that the pictures were taken, only that they are hoping someone recognizes the individual from the photos.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Kurtz at Escanaba Public Safety 906-786-5912 or email gkurtz@escanaba.org