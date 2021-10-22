Escanaba man arrested after threat made towards High School

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety released information on Friday afternoon that one man has been arrested after a threat was made towards Escanaba High School.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, they responded to reports of a threat Friday morning. They are reporting someone called a school office and made a specific threat towards the school. The exact details of the threat have not been made public.

Escanaba Public Schools were placed on an external lock down until Public Safety Officers finished their investigation.

A man was arrested and placed in the Delta County Correctional Facility in relation to the threat. Their name is not being released by authorities until after they are arraigned. Bond was set for the suspect at $250,000.