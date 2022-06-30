ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Prosecutor’s Office shared information on Thursday that Michael Foster of Escanaba was sentenced to 36 months to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea on drug charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Foster pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery/Manufacture Cocaine as a 4th Habitual offender.

On October 13, 2020, detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) purchased .5 grams of crack cocaine from Foster as part of an investigation.

After completing the purchase, deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office pulled Foster’s car over. He was then arrested based on the previous sale of cocaine.

Michael Foster

Foster then agreed to speak with law enforcement. While speaking with authorities, they say Foster pulled multiple bags of crack cocaine from his buttocks area.

The prosecutor’s office said after Foster posted bond, he contacted a witness and attempted to get them to lie in court on his behalf.

The substance from the purchase, and included in the bags Foster produced both tested positive at the Michigan State Police Forensic Lab.