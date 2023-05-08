MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – An Escanaba man has been sentenced to prison following two convictions stemming from a 2022 home invasion in Menominee County.

According to an announcement from Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg, Carl James Ruleau, 51, of Escanaba, sentenced to 54 months to 15 years in prison for

Home Invasion, Second Degree.

Ruleau received an additional sentence of 32 months to 4 years for a separate conviction for Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury.

According to Rogg, a 40-year-old woman from Stephenson reported to police that Ruleau assaulted her at her home on June 16, 2022. Ruleau reportedly broke through the home’s front door and assaulted the woman while brandishing a carpenter’s knife. Police were dispatched to the incident after the woman’s daughter called 911.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luke Wert responded to the scene. After arriving, Ruleau reportedly assaulted Wert, striking him in the jaw. Deputy Wert was later treated at the hospital a torn rotator cuff sustained in the incident.

“I want to remind the community that my Office is here and available to support victims

and survivors of domestic abuse in Menominee County,” Rogg said. “Often times, domestic violence is not talked about or is kept behind closed doors; I am committed to shining a light on this issue and strengthening our community’s awareness of available resources.”

Ruleau was convicted by plea on January 27, 2023. Ruleau’s sentencing was handed down on May 4, 2023, by the Judge Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court.