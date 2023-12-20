HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Hancock Township on Wednesday.

Authorities say there were called to a home on Salo Road around 10:30 a.m. for a well-being check. When deputies arrived, they found the body of Alvin Kempainen with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Authorities did not definitively state the gun shot as the cause of death.

Through their investigation, three people were identified as persons of interest. All three have also been identified as family members of the deceased.

Margaret Kempainen – 50

Jacob Kempainen – 20



Margaret Kempainen, Photo courtesy Cerro Gordo County Jail

Jacob Kempainen, Photo courtesy Cerro Gordo County Jail

A minor was also listed as a person of interest.

Detectives learned the three people were driving south on Interstate 35 in Minnesota near the Iowa border. They were stopped by authorities around 7:30 p.m. in Clear Lake, Iowa. The three people were interviewed by detectives from Clear Lake and the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret and Jacob Kempainen were taken into custody and are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail where charges are pending. Authorities are seeking extradition back to Michigan for arraignment. The Sheriff’s Office did not detail any potential charges against the minor.