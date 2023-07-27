MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Florida man has been arrested following a police chase that lasted 35 miles and went through multiple counties in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:55 p.m. Central on Wednesday, their office was notified of an ongoing pursuit that originated in Dickinson County along US-2. Authorities deployed multiple sets of ‘stop sticks’, which are devices meant to puncture the tires of suspect vehicles during a pursuit.

The suspect was able to avoid the stop sticks and cross over into Menominee County. Authorities report speeds during the chase exceeded 80 miles per hour. The pursuit eventually ended on a two-track road in Nadeau Township around 8:06 p.m. The suspect was arrested for fleeing and eluding police.

Authorities say the suspect has ties to the area. They did not identify him in the release. He is being held at the Menominee County Jail prior to his arraignment.

No one else was in the car during the pursuit and no members of the public were harmed.