Former deputy arraigned on new case involved alleged sexual assault of minor in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Brian William Helfert of Menominee was arraigned before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo in the 95-A District Court, Menominee, on April 30 following his arrest on an 11-count felony complaint.

Helfert was charged with Child Sexually Abusive Activity, four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – first degree, three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – third degree, Assault with Intent to Commit Penetration, Gross Indecency Between Males and filed a Sexually Delinquent Person Notice.

An investigation by the Menominee Police Department led to the arrest of Helfert.

Prosecutor Jeffrey T. Rogg will personally handle the case and is not seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor pursuant to MCL 49.160.

“A request for the appointment of a Special Prosecutor must rely on more than a mere claim that someone might question whether a prosecutor should be disqualified,” said Rogg. “I am confident that I possess the impartiality, ability, expertise and other resources necessary to fairly prosecute the case through to its conclusion, including any interlocutory or post-conviction appeals.”

The charges are a result from a number of incidents alleged to have occurred between April 2013 and December 2019. The facts filed with the court in support of the felony complaint allege a six-year history of sexual assault and abuse of the victim at the hands of Helfert. The victim reported to police that he felt compelled to come forward at this time when he learned of Helfert’s plea and sentencingin another case in the 41st Circuit Court in 2020.

Rogg invited other potential victims to come forward.

“Every allegation again’s Mr. Helfert with be fully investigated by the MPD and can still be prosecuted by me,” said Rogg.

Helfert has retained attorney Trenton M. Stupak of Escanaba to represent him. Judge Jamo scheduled a Probable Cause Conference in the case for May 14 at 8:00 A.M. The preliminary examination is scheduled for May 21 at 8:30 A.M. Bond was established by Judge Jamo for $250,000 cash or surety.

The charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.