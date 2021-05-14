Former Dickinson County priest pleads guilty in abuse case

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, former priest Gary Jacobs pleaded guilty to the remaining sex abuse case against him.

Last month, Gary Jacobs, 75, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County.

Friday afternoon, Jacobs pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree in Dickinson County.

The plea agreement spans both counties. Other aspects of the deal include:

Jacobs will serve between eight and 15 years on each of the five total counts, which will run concurrently;

lifetime sex offender registration on the three counts of CSC 1st degree;

tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge;

all victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish;

Jacobs will undergo sex offender counseling; and

lifetime electronic monitoring when released.

A sentencing date in Dickinson County is set for Friday, July 2nd at Noon.

In Ontonagon County, Jacobs’ sentencing date is set for Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

This plea agreement will result in the harshest prison sentence handed down thus far in the Michigan Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation.

Previously, former priests Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley pleaded guilty in their respective cases.