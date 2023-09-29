CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A 49-year-old man was convicted on Thursday as the result of a jury trial in Chippewa County. Aaron James Nowicki was found guilty of Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

In a release from Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney, Robert L. Stratton, he detailed that during the trial, the jury heard testimony from numerous police officers, a forensic computer expert, and Nowicki.

According to Prosecutor Stratton, “The protection of our children ultimately falls to the parents and community, though law enforcement will continue to do everything in their power as well. Parents need to be aware that these social media platforms exist as they pose a very real danger to teenagers who are looking to spread their wings, and may accidentally fall straight into the arms of a predator. The undercover operation revealed that our small community is not free of those would prey on children.”

The case began as an undercover operation in 2021. The Genessee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Tribe Police Department, and TRIDENT collaborated in the effort.

Officers posed as a 15-year-old boy on the social media app called Grindr. Testimony in the case revealed that while the terms of service on the app require users to be at least 18-years-old, minors, including those in Chippewa County had been able to access to the app. During the investigation, several people were arrested, including Nowicki, who showed up at a predetermined location, expecting to have sex with a minor. The release from Prosecutor Stratton identified Nowicki as a former Catholic priest who was removed from his position in 2019 due to alleged sexual misconduct.

While Nowicki was on the stand, he testified that he actively used of Grindr for 11 years, and had sexual relations with numerous people whose profiles showed they were 18 years of age. Nowicki admitted he never asked any of them their actual age. He admitting that he knew that people under the age of 18 would sometimes use the site. The jury determined that Nowicki failed to take reasonable precautions to determine whether the person he was meeting for sexual intercourse was 18 years of age or older.

“The officers in this case did an exemplary job of locating child predators and removing them from our community. Too often, cases are referred to law enforcement after a child has become a victim and suffered traumatization. This type of inter-agency cooperation makes Chippewa County safer for everyone. I applaud all the agencies involved in this proactive operation for their hard work and dedication to the safety and security of our most valuable resource, our children.” said, Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Wesley Bierling.

Nowicki will be sentenced in the 50th Circuit Court. No date has been set.