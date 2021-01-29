Former prosecutor gets probation after alcohol-related crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former prosecutor in southwestern Michigan has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to driving while impaired when he was in office last spring.

John McDonough was the elected prosecutor in St. Joseph County.

He was arrested in May after crashing his car into a fence near Three Rivers.

Authorities say a breath test showed a blood-alcohol level just under the legal threshold of 0.08.

McDonough lost a bid for re-election in the August primary but finished his term in 2020. McDonough said alcohol abuse had a “complete stranglehold” on him.