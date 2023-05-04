IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Four people have been arrested following a joint investigation by the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) into the selling of methamphetamine in Ironwood.

According to a release from GIANT, officers worked with a confidential informant and were able to purchase methamphetamine from one of the suspects using an undercover officer. Through the investigation, police learned where the suspects were traveling to purchase drugs.

On April 29, officers initiated a traffic stop on one of the individuals. An officer with Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police used a K9 officer to identify the smell of controlled substances coming from the vehicle.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and seized approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of the driver, 53-year-old John Wodie.

On May 1, UPSET obtained a search warrant for a home in the City of Ironwood. Officers, executed the warrant, seizing additional methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a firearm.

Three additional people, 31-year old Chase Sizemore, 35-year-old Danielle Brannigan, and 56-year-old Thomas Grimm, were arrested.

According to the release from GIANT, the suspects have been arraigned in the 98th District court in Bessemer and face the following charges:

John Wodie:

Possession with intent to deliver of Methamphetamine, 20-year Felony

Use of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor

Driving with a suspended license, Misdemeanor

(Wodie)

Chase Sizemore:

Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine 20-year Felony

Deliver Methamphetamine 20-year Felony

Deliver Methamphetamine 20-year Felony

Deliver Methamphetamine 20-year Felony

(Sizemore)

Danielle Brannigan:

Possession with intent to deliver of Methamphetamine, 20-year Felony

Conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine, 20-year Felony

(Brannigan)

Thomas Grimm:

Possession of Methamphetamine, 10-year Felony

Felonious possession of a firearm, 5-year Felony

Possession of a firearm while committing a Felony , 2-year Felony (to be served consecutively)

Possession of methamphetamine within $1,000 feet from a park, 2-year Felony

(Grimm)

In total, over 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized in the investigation.

