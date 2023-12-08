MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – While the former Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) pleaded not guilty in court this week while being arraigned on charges related to the theft and embezzlement of thousands of dollars, the GINCC provided an update via email to members.

The update sent out on Friday morning outlines the events of a financial breach where funds allocated for the GINCC’s operations were withdrawn from the organization’s bank account. The loss of funds forced the closure of the GINCC office and employees were laid off. After filing a complaint with the Ishpeming Police Department and a claim with their insurance agency, the claim was accepted and the GINCC has received funds. It’s unclear the total amount withdrawn and if the insurance claim covered the total amount.

You can read the full letter from the GINCC Board of Directors below:

Dear GINCC Members,

Thank you for your continued patience following the temporary closure of the chamber. As some of you may have learned, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce experienced a financial breach resulting in funds being withdrawn from the organization’s bank account and that charges have now been filed against an individual previously employed with the organization. In cooperation with the Ishpeming Police department, the GINCC leadership hoped to provide early notification to the membership just prior to the public arraignment. Notification of the arrest was made public prior to the arraignment date, however.

At this time, we want to provide some additional details to the membership so that you may better understand the breach while limiting information that may impede legal efforts. What we can share is that the event involved the withdrawals of funds from the organization’s bank account used for operations. Following the withdrawals, action was taken by the GINCC leadership to review the issue. Given the loss of funds to cover operating expenses, the office was closed and staff was laid off. A complaint was filed with the Ishpeming Police Department, and a claim was filed with our insurance agency. At this time, the insurance claim has been accepted and we have received funds.

In conducting a formal investigation, the Ishpeming Police Department identified a person of interest in the case, GINCC Executive Director Samantha LaJeunesse, and made an arrest once probable cause was established. As a result of the findings of the investigation, Ms. LaJeunesse’s employment was terminated. At this time, the GINCC is unable to provide additional details in the case in an effort to support due process. We anticipate that additional details will continue to become public as the case is processed through the court system and any remaining evidence is recorded. Our ability to communicate these findings has been and remains limited for the protection and integrity of the case.

We appreciate your understanding as we continue to sort through a number of complex issues with regard to the pending legal action and operational activities. No date has been set at this time to reopen. Currently, the GINCC leadership is working to outline next steps focusing on the future of the organization and the continuation of our mission. We continue to seek to ensure that our community is a great place to live, work, and explore. Updates regarding our operational status will be provided in the coming weeks as additional information is available.

Financial breaches can happen at anytime. We encourage all members to frequently monitor their finances to quickly identify and respond to these type of events. In addition, we invite members to utilize the member benefit resources available to them as GINCC members through the Small Business Association of Michigan and to contact fellow chamber member, Sherry Bryan with the SBAM for any assistance they may need at this time. Information is available at https://www.sbam.org/member-benefits/ and Sherry can be reached at sherry.bryan@sbam.org.

Thank you for your time and continued support of GINCC. If you have any questions, please contact us at ginccdirector@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

GINCC Board of Directors