L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – A L’Anse man has been arrested following a four month investigation from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

According to UPESET, detectives used a search warrant to enter a Spruce St. home on Tuesday. The warrant was the result of an investigation involving the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin. During the search, detectives seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, two firearms, a digital scale, and packaging used to sell heroin and meth.

One man was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. They are being held in the Baraga County jail while the County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case. The man’s name is not being released until after their arraignment.

UPSET was assisted by Lanse Village PD, Baraga County Sheriff’s Dept, MSP Calumet Post, MSP Emergency Support Team and the Calumet Post K-9 unit.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous at www.upsetdrugs.com.