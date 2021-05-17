Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Monday because of alleged threat

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools were closed on Monday due to an alleged threat.

In a Facebook post by the school district Monday morning, All students and staff all school buildings were closed.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed on Monday, May 17th for all students and staff due to the continuing investigation of an alleged threat. The Board Meeting will still be held in the school library at 6:30 p.m.

WJMN has contacted law enforcement and the school district about the alleged threat. None have been able to respond at this time whether there was a credible threat or not. We are also working to learn what the threat entailed, and if authorities are looking for any suspects. We will continue to update as law enforcement and educators respond.