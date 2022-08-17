MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michael Lamb of Gwinn has been sentenced after being found guilty of two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

In a release from the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s office on Wednesday, Lamb was sentenced on July 28th after being found guilty by a jury on June 24.

Lamb was sentenced to serve 3-15 years in prison for each charge. Both sentences will be carried out back to back. The earliest he would be available for parole is April 4, 2025. Upon release, Lamb will be required to register as a sex offender.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “The

defendant took advantage of an unconscious young woman and sexually assaulted her while she was

unable to consent or defend herself. He will now spend years paying the penalty for violating her dignity.

No woman should ever have to be worried what will happen to her when she falls asleep. I commend the

survivor in this case for persevering throughout the pendency of this case, standing up for herself, and

fighting to ensure that he was held accountable for what he did to her that night.”



This case was investigated by the Chief Brian Kjellin of the Forsyth Police Department.