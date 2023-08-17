HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of 21-year-old Dominic Joseph Barrette of Hancock, for child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material – possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the press release from MSP, Barrette was arrested following an investigation which was initiated when it was learned Barrette was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. A search of Barrette’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Barrette was charged with nine counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, one count of child sexually abusive material-possession, and ten counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Barrette was arraigned in the 97th District Court on August 16.

If convicted, Barrette faces up to ten years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four years in prison for the child sexually abusive material, and ten years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.