‘He is a child predator’: U.P. man sentenced for sexually assaulting children

GWINN, Mich. (WFRV) – A man was sentenced to prison after he committed sexual assault on two different children while he was facing similar charges regarding a separate sexual assault incident involving a child.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Brenden Brownell was sentenced to a total of 25-60 years in prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Brownell is from Gwinn, Mich.

Brownell previoulsy pled guilty to the following:

Five counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

One count of Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity

One count of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

One count of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Aggravated Possession

Two counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession

The offenses were committed by Brownell while he was reportedly free on bond charged with one count of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for having sexual relations with a 13-year-old.

Brownell had relations with two different 12-year-old children and sexually abused and exploited them for months, according to authorities.

“Mr. Brownell is a child predator. He groomed and abused two different young children while he was facing charges for having done the same to another child. Yet even the prospect of prison was not enough to keep him from committing these heinous crimes,” said Andy Griffin, Marquette County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

Brownell spent 609 days in jail awaiting the disposition of the case, as all trials were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brownell entered his guilty pleas on March 25, 2021, and was sentenced on June 11, 2021.

The earliest date Brownell will be eligible for parle is October 10, 2044. Brownell is currently at the Marquette Branch Prison waiting to be transferred to the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Mich.