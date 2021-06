HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – On May, 24 2021 around 5:00 P.M. a silver minivan or SUV struck a Marquette Public Schools bus in the parking lot of the Krist Gas Station in Harvey causing damage.

If anyone has identifying information regarding the two male subjects or vehicle please contact the Chocolay Township PD at (906) 249-4040

Suspect 1

Suspect 2: Side

Suspect 2: Front