Help needed to locate stolen tool trailer

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCCO) is hoping someone can help locate a tool trailer taken from a construction site between Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was taken from a site on County Road 565 (Missouri Road) near County Road ML.

The trailer is a 2011 Wells Cargo TC Trecker construction trailer. The 20 foot long, white trailer has a tandem axle and a spare tire mounted in the front. It also has an “A. Lindberg and Sons Inc.” logo on the side and a red hitch coupler.

The trailers has a Michigan permanent trailer plate of “C561873.”

The trailer contained Milwaukee cordless tools, Husqvarna saws, and Titan ladders.

If you have any information related to the trailer or its contents, call MCCO at 906-225-8441

