CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is asking for the public’s help to locate an inmate who walked away from a work crew on Monday.

According to HCSO, Keith Allen Harri, walked away from his work crew in the village of Calumet at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Deputies, Officers, and Troopers are on scene and assisting with the search for the inmate.

Harri is described as being 5’09” tall, 160 lbs., brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey jacket, blue jeans, black winter boots, black winter hat and dark rimmed glasses.

Harri was sentenced to one year in the Houghton County Jail on an assault and battery/simple assault charge.

Any tips or information are encouraged to call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055. Harri is not considered a danger to the public however if he is spotted please do not approach and call 9-1-1.