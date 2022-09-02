HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A 19-year-old man from Houghton has been arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm following an incident early Thursday morning.

According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge Street in Houghton just before five a.m. on Thursday. They found an unconsious 24-year-old man from L’Anse who had appeared to have been beaten.

Police say the victim was first taken to U.P. Health Portage and later air lifted to U.P. Health System Marquette. He is currently on life support.

The suspect, who has not been named will be arraigned in the 97th district court.

Assisting Houghton Police at the scene were the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, Hancock Police Department, Michigan Tech Public Safety and the Michigan State Police.