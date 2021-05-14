Houghton man arrested on meth charges following three-month investigation

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A Houghton man was arrested on Thursday following a three month investigation by UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) detectives. The unnamed man was arrested for Possession with Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine.

According to a release from UPSET, detectives believed the suspect had been bringing large amounts of meth into Houghton County for months. As the suspect was returning from Minnesota on Thursday, the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team stopped the vehicle along M-28 near Ewen.

Using a K-9 Unit from MSP in Negaunee, drugs were detected in the vehicle. Troopers say they found a quarter pound of meth the suspect was attempting to hide.

The suspect is being held at the Ontonagon County Jail. His name will not be released until he can be arraigned in the 98th District Court in Ontonagon County. Additional Charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Negaunee Post K-9 and the Ontonagon County Sheriff.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.