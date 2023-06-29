HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – A Houghton man, who is believed to be a member of a white supremacist group, has been charged in connection with the defacing of a synagogue in Hancock.

According to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, Nathan Weeden, is accused of conspiring with others and defacing Temple Jacob with swastikas and other symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group.

“We are fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Weeden,” said U.S. Attorney Mark

Totten. “No one should be the target of hate because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status. When hateful words become hateful acts, in violation of federal civil rights laws, my office will use every tool we have to protect the public and ensure accountability. With the rise of

antisemitism across the United States and here in Michigan, everyone must do their part to stand united against hate.”

The indictment against Weeden corresponds with cases against accused co-conspirators Richard Tobin of New Jersey and Yousef Barasneh of Wisconsin

According to the indictment, Weeden, Tobin, and Barasneh are believed to have used an encrypted messaging platform in 2019 to discuss vandalizing property associated with African Americans and Jewish Americans.

Weeden is accused of spray-painting swastikas and symbols associated with The Base on the outside walls of Temple Jacob in September of 2019.

He faces two charges. One is for Conspiracy Against Rights, which, according to 18 U.S.C. § 241, is a civil rights statute that makes it a crime to conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in the exercise of their rights. If convicted, Weeden could spend 10 years in jail and fined $250,000.

The second charge is for Damage to Religious Property. If convicted, Weeden could face a maximum of one year in jail and a $100,000 fine.



“The FBI will not tolerate crimes motivated by hate, which are meant to intimidate and

isolate the targeted groups,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in

Michigan. “People of all faiths deserve to feel safe in their communities and this office, in close

collaboration with our law enforcement partners, will aggressively pursue these types of cases to

ensure there are consequences for crimes like those alleged in this indictment.”

A grand jury issued the indictment against Weeden on Tuesday. Details of the indictment were unsealed on Thursday after Weeden was arrested by the FBI.

All court appearances and further actions will be scheduled at a later time.