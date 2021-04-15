Hubbell woman in critical condition following officer-involved shooting

HUBBELL, Mich. (WJMN) – The woman involved in an incident on Monday night in Hubbell remains in critical condition Thursday, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

The unidentified woman was transported to a hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

MSP responded to a report call for shots fired at a home at 9:15 p.m. on Monday April 12. After an exchange with troopers, MSP said the woman attempted to re-enter the home, where they feared for the safety of an elderly person inside. That is when officers shot the woman.

MSP has also confirmed there was a man inside the home at the time of the incident. He was not injured.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police Investigative Response Team are conducting a full investigation into the shooting. The officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.

The finished report will be sent to the Houghton County Prosecutor for review.